The Padres late season surge continues with 7th straight win

Too little, too late.

Probably, but it's nice to finally see the Padres finally playing consistent, winning baseball.

The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 for their 7th straight win. The victory pushed the Padres record to 75-78 and kept their slim post season hopes alive.

In a regular season that has seen the Padres fall far below expectations, this late season surge has been the best extended stretch of baseball the team has played all season.

With just 9 games remaining in the regular season, the Padres are 5 games out of the final wildcard spot in the National League heading into Wednesday night's MLB slate of games.

Padres starting pitcher Seth Lugo gave his team a chance in Wednesday's game, pitching 7 innings, striking out 2 Colorado batters and allowing just 2 runs.

After trailing for the first 6 innings, the Padres tied the game at 2 when Juan Soto scored on a Luis Campusano single. Ji Man Choi followed with a sacrafice fly to score Trent Grisham with the go-ahead run.

Haders will say pitchers are not athletes. pic.twitter.com/bshb3V4xmD — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 20, 2023

Josh Hader came on in the 9th inning and recorded his 31st save.

The Padres are off Thursday, then host the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Petco Park in the teams final home series of the season.