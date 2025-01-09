Australian Open

2025 Australian Open: How to watch, schedule, bracket for first Grand Slam of year

Here's everything you need to know for the 2025 Australian Open.

By Logan Reardon

Atmosphere ahead of the 2025 Australian Open
Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

We're only a few days into 2025, but it's already time for the first tennis Grand Slam of the year.

The Australian Open, as always, kicks off the season with the first of four Grand Slams to be held throughout the year. While it doesn't have an iconic surface like the clay at Roland-Garros or the grass at Wimbledon, the hard surface can truly separate good from great.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, two of the biggest stars in the modern era, routinely dominated down under. Djokovic has 10 titles (and possibly counting) in Melbourne, while Williams took home seven titles in her storied career.

Here's everything you need to know for the 2025 Australian Open:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

When is the 2025 Australian Open?

The 2025 Australian Open will be played from Sunday, Jan. 12, to Sunday, Jan. 26.

Where is the Australian Open held?

Since 1988, the Australian Open has been played at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria. This will be the 113th edition of the Aussie Open and the 38th consecutive played at this location.

Tennis Nov 23, 2024

Andy Murray is going to coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open

Tennis Nov 28, 2024

Tennis champion Iga Swiatek accepts one-month suspension in doping case

What is the Australian Open schedule for 2025?

It's a two-week, seven-round grind to win the Australian Open. Here are the men's and women's schedules by round:

Men's singles

  • First round: Jan. 12-13
  • Second round: Jan. 15
  • Third round: Jan. 17
  • Fourth round: Jan. 19
  • Quarterfinals: Jan. 21
  • Semifinals: Jan. 24
  • Finals: Jan. 26

Women's singles

  • First round: Jan. 12-13
  • Second round: Jan. 15
  • Third round: Jan. 17
  • Fourth round: Jan. 19
  • Quarterfinals: Jan. 21
  • Semifinals: Jan. 23
  • Finals: Jan. 25

How to watch the 2025 Australian Open

All action will air on ESPN networks and the Tennis Channel. You can also stream it online through ESPN here.

Australian Open draw for 2025

The seeds were revealed for the men's and women's singles tournaments this week, with the top 32 players in each bracket ranked before the remaining spots are filled in. Here are the seeds for the Australian Open:

Men's singles

  1. Jannik Sinner
  2. Alexander Zverev
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Taylor Fritz
  5. Daniil Medvedev
  6. Casper Ruud
  7. Novak Djokovic
  8. Alex de Minaur
  9. Andrey Rublev
  10. Grigor Dimitrov
  11. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  12. Tommy Paul
  13. Holger Rune
  14. Ugo Humbert
  15. Jack Draper
  16. Lorenzo Musetti
  17. Frances Tiafoe
  18. Hubert Hurkacz
  19. Karen Khachanov
  20. Arthur Fils
  21. Ben Shelton
  22. Sebastian Korda
  23. Alejandro Tabilo
  24. Jiří Lehečka
  25. Alexei Popyrin
  26. Tomáš Macháč
  27. Jordan Thompson
  28. Sebastián Báez
  29. Félix Auger-Aliassime
  30. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
  31. Francisco Cerúndolo
  32. Flavio Cobolli
Novak Djokovic completed his career "Golden Slam" winning his Olympic gold medal in men's singles tennis. So what is a "Golden Slam" and how many times has it been done?

Women's singles

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Iga Świątek
  3. Coco Gauff
  4. Jasmine Paolini
  5. Zheng Qinwen
  6. Elena Rybakina
  7. Jessica Pegula
  8. Emma Navarro
  9. Daria Kasatkina
  10. Danielle Collins
  11. Paula Badosa
  12. Diana Shnaider
  13. Anna Kalinskaya
  14. Mirra Andreeva
  15. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  16. Jeļena Ostapenko
  17. Marta Kostyuk
  18. Donna Vekić
  19. Madison Keys
  20. Karolína Muchová
  21. Victoria Azarenka
  22. Katie Boulter
  23. Magdalena Fręch
  24. Yulia Putintseva
  25. Liudmila Samsonova
  26. Ekaterina Alexandrova
  27. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  28. Elina Svitolina
  29. Linda Nosková
  30. Leylah Fernandez
  31. Maria Sakkari
  32. Dayana Yastremska

2025 Australian Open bracket

With 128 players in both the men's and women's singles tournament, the full brackets can be hard to figure out in the opening rounds. Here are some of the potential big-name matchups:

Men's singles

  • Third round: Alexander Zverev (2) vs. Nick Kyrgios
  • Quarterfinals: Taylor Fritz (4) vs. Daniil Medvedev (5)
  • Quarterfinals: Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs. Novak Djokovic (7)

Women's singles

  • Fourth round: Coco Gauff (3) vs. Naomi Osaka
  • Quarterfinals: Iga Świątek (2) vs. Emma Navarro (8)
  • Semifinals: Coco Gauff (3) vs. Aryna Sabalenka (1)

You can look through the entire bracket for men's here and women's here.

Here are five things to know about Spanish professional tennis player Carlos Alcaraz.

Australian Open prize money for 2025

There's even more on the line this year in Melbourne. The total prize money for 2025 has been increased by 11.56% compared to 2024, with the two singles champions each receiving about $2.15 million (up from $1.95 million last year). The total purse is a tournament-record 96.5 million Australian dollars, which is about $60 million U.S. dollars.

When is the 2025 Australian Open final?

The women's final will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, followed by the men's final on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Who won the Australian Open last year?

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller for his first career Grand Slam title last January. The Italian overcame a two-set deficit to fight back and defeat the Russian.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen for her second consecutive Australian Open title. The Belarusian star did not lose a set in the entire tournament.

This article tagged under:

Australian Open
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us