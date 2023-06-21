Wimbledon

2023 Wimbledon how to watch, schedule, draw

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships is returning to the All England Club. Here’s everything you need to know about the prestigious grasscourt Grand Slam

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tennis on grass courts is back.

Following a series of tournaments across the pond, Wimbledon will begin and feature the best athletes at the All England Club.

Last year the tennis world saw 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic defeat Nick Kyrgios in a thriller. On the women's side Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur to claim her first Grand Slam title.

Whether in the stands of Centre Court or from the comfort of your home, you'll want to catch the intense action as it unfolds over the course of the two weeks.

So, here's everything you need to know about 2023 Wimbledon, including how to watch and some of the odds:

When is the 2023 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships will begin on Monday, July 3, and end Sunday, July 16.

Where is the 2023 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships will be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

How can I watch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships?

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships can be watched on ESPN and Tennis Channel.

The full match schedule is as follows:

DateRound
July 3First Round
July 4First Round
July 5Second Round
July 6Second Round
July 7Third Round
July 8Breakfast at Wimbledon, Third Round
July 9Round of 16, Breakfast at Wimbledon
July 10Round of 16
July 11Women’s Quarterfinals
July 12Men’s Quarterfinals
July 13Breakfast at Wimbledon, Women’s Semifinals,
Mixed Doubles Final
July 14Breakfast at Wimbledon, Men’s Semifinals
July 15Breakfast at Wimbledon, Women’s Final, Men’s Doubles Final
July 16Breakfast at Wimbledon, Men’s Final, Women’s Doubles Final

What are the 2023 Wimbledon Championships draws?

The Wimbledon draws have not been released yet.

Can Russians and Belarusians play 2023 Wimbledon?

Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year after they were banned from the event in 2022.

Wimbledon released a statement on March 31 saying, "Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian players subject to them competing as ‘neutral’ athletes and complying with appropriate conditions."

The tournament added, "...expressions of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in various forms and prohibit entry by players receiving funding from the Russian and/or Belarusian states (including sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by the states) in relation to their participation in The Championships."

