A kiss, a hug or a gift? None. Some couples just have their ways of celebrating victories.

Athletes are gearing up for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and, for many, the support from their significant others is the fuel to pursue that medal.

Katie Moon, Team USA's two-time world champion in women’s pole vault, is preparing to compete this year. Her husband, Hugo Moon, might be getting some T-shirts, with a very unique printing, to motivate her even more.

"We have a very joking relationship, he put my most unflattering face, big and bold on his T-shirt," Katie said. "So, if you see that in Paris ... you didn't."

Hugo was seen in the stands during the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon — where his wife won gold — wearing, as she likes to call it, his "super flattering T-shirt."

But Moon's husband is not the only one who goes the extra mile.

Grace Norman, a Team USA Paralympian competing for her second gold medal in the women's para-triathlon, says her husband is very into her events.

"He's very passionate when he cheers, which is adorable and I love it," Norman said. "I listen for his voice, and it's always a good feeling when I hear it."

The Summer Games are headed to Paris for the third time ever. The Paris Games will commence just three years after the Tokyo Games, which were pushed back from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming Olympics will feature events at Paris landmarks, competitions between the world’s greatest athletes and around-the-clock coverage on NBC and Peacock.

With less than 100 days to go before the 2024 Paris Olympics, drone shots show venues that will host some events of the Games.