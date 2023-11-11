Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift seen kissing Travis Kelce after Argentina concert

Kelce was with Swift as she put on a series of concerts in the South American country

By Brendan Brightman

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 15, 2023
Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images

Things got a little hot south of the equator Saturday night for apparent love birds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Kelce, who was in Buenos Aires to be with Swift as she put on a weekend of shows for her international Eras Tour, was spotted in the VIP section of her Saturday show.

But after the concert, some Swifties spotted the singer run off stage and meet Kelce in a romantic embrace.

The two were caught kissing on a video posted on X before heading backstage.

The relationship between Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end was first spawned onto the public in September when Swift sat next to Kelce's mom during one of his games (which Donna Kelce later said was just 'OK').

Since then, the two have been jetting across continents to be with each other, as Swift has attended several of Kelce's games and Kelce has met up with Swift in New York.

Swift, for her part, has even embraced wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes seems to have joined Swift's squad and has been seen out with Swift, Sophie Turner and more stars several times.

Earlier in the week, Kelce hinted that he may be joining Swift in Argentina during his podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, "New Heights." According to E!, Travis Kelce wouldn't say where he was going, but that it might be "some place nice."

"My skin's getting real pale," Travis said, according to E! "So I gotta go somewhere sunny."

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift taking it to the next level?

