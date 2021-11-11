Padres

Tatis Wins Second Straight Silver Slugger Award

The Padres shortstop is the fifth player to win the award twice before turning 23 years old.

By Darnay Tripp

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s mantel is beginning to get crowded.

On Thursday he was named the recipient of the National League's Silver Slugger, beating out the rest of the league's shortstops for the honor. The 22-year-old has now won the award in back-to-back years making him the fifth player under the age of 23 to claim it twice.

The third-year Padres phenom had another explosive season at the plate. He led all NL shortstops with 42 home runs, 99 runs scored, 97 runs batted in, 62 walks and 25 stolen bases. He did that all while only playing 130 games, less than his peers at the position.

His .975 OPS was also tops among that group.

Tatis now has a chance to take home a loftier honor. Next Thursday Major League Baseball will name its MVP winners. El Niño is one of three finalists in the National League, along with Bryce Harper of the Phillies and the Nationals' Juan Soto.

