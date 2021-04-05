Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Leaves Game With Apparent Arm Injury

Injury concerns followed Fernando Tatis Jr. into the new season, and those worries resurfaced Monday night.

The Padres' star shortstop dropped to the ground in pain after taking a swing in the third inning against the Giants. Tatis appeared to suffer a left arm injury.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had to come out of the game after getting hurt on a swing. Looked pretty bad: pic.twitter.com/X49N72HSYo — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 6, 2021

Manager Jayce Tingler and a team trainer met Tatis on the field, who was bent over on his knees favoring his left arm. Tatis walked off the field with the trainer holding onto his arm.

Tatis faced questions about the health of his left shoulder after leaving a Spring Training game on March 23. The team labeled the injury as shoulder discomfort. Tatis returned to action just two days later and hit a home run in his first game back.

The 22-year-old said last Wednesday that he has battled a recurring shoulder ailment since his days playing rookie ball.

"It's nothing I feel like people should be worried about," Tatis said on the eve of Opening Day.

