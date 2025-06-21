San Diego Padres

Tatis Jr. avoids serious injury but MLB hands out suspensions in Padres-Dodgers dustup

By Derek Togerson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 19: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres drops his bat after a close pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on June 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Good news, Padres fans. Fernando Tatis Jr. is OK.

San Diego's superstar outfielder was hit in the right hand by a pitch in the 9th inning of Thursday night's tension-filled 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Imaging on the hand Friday morning revealed no breaks, and he is in the starting lineup for Friday night's series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

However, there will be ramifications for what happened after the meaning.

Padres manager Mike Shildt and Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts got heated, colliding behind home plate and continuing to jaw at one another for a while. They were both suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball. Shildt will serve his suspension on Friday night while bench coach Brian Esposito handles managerial duties.

In the bottom of the 9th, San Diego closer Robert Suarez hit Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani with a 100-MPH fastball. Suarez was immediately ejected and told NBC 7 on Friday afternoon multiple times he was not intentionally throwing at Ohtani. The league office disagrees.

Suarez was given a three-game suspension, which he says he is appealing, so he will be available for the Star Wars weekend series against the Royals at Petco Park.

