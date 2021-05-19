San Diego Padres

Tatis, Hosmer Clear COVID-19 Protocols, Return to Padres

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and first baseman Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres were activated from the injured list after passing COVID-19 protocols prior to Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Tatis tested positive prior to a game at Colorado on May 11 and Hosmer was pulled from that game due to contract tracing protocols. Right fielder Wil Myers also was pulled from that game after a positive test came back. Manager Jayce Tingler said he hopes Myers will be back this weekend.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed into contact tracing that night. They were activated on Monday.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

San Diego Padres 15 hours ago

Padres Work Overtime To Keep Win Streak Going

MLB May 18

Darvish Fans 10 and Doubles, Machado HR, Padres Beat Rockies

The Padres went 7-1 without Tatis, Hosmer and Myers, including a weekend sweep of the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

To make room for Tatis and Hosmer, the Padres optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A El Paso, and returned OF John Andreoli to El Paso.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresFernando Tatis Jr.Eric Hosmer
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us