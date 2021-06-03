Tatis Homers, Helps Padres End Skid With 4-3 Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the lineup with a two-run homer that slipped out of center fielder Mason Williams' glove, and the San Diego Padres held off the New York Mets 4-3 on Thursday night.

Tatis' home run was his 17th of the season, tying him for the Major League lead.

Yu Darvish (6-1) pitched effectively into the sixth inning and helped himself with two hits. Mark Melancon escaped a ninth-inning jam when Kevin Pillar grounded sharply into a game-ending double play.

Tatis also dashed home aggressively to score on a wild pitch as the Padres ended a four-game skid in the opener of a homestand against two first-place teams.

James McCann hit a two-run homer for the Mets, and Billy McKinney had an RBI triple off the wall in the eighth that nearly tied it as New York fought back from a 4-0 deficit.

Tatis registered his 15th error of the season when he failed to secure a throw from second baseman Ha-Seong Kim on a double-play attempt in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded Pete Alonso gave him another try with a grounder to Kim, this time Tatis made the turn and helped the Padres escape the jam.

He also made a charging play on a grounder in the eighth inning with a man on third and the Padres up a run.

Kim ended the game by fielding a Kevin Pillar grounder, stepping on second base and throwing to first for a game-ending double play.

The win snapped the Padres' season-long four-game losing streak.

