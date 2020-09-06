Tatis Hits 15th Homer, Padres Wrap Road Trip With Win

Fernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors' home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of the San Diego Padres' back-and-forth 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Garrett Richards (2-2) struck out nine and didn't walk a batter over seven sharp innings to end a four-start winless stretch. He allowed three runs on three hits.

“I thought he was great. I thought he got stronger as the game went on, and I think it showed the way he was kind of mowing them down,” manager Jayce Tingler said.

Trevor Rosenthal gave up Robbie Grossman's leadoff double in the ninth before finishing for his first save with San Diego after joining the Padres in a trade from Kansas City, where he earned seven saves.

Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the fourth for a balanced San Diego lineup. Eric Hosmer had an RBI single in the third and Manny Machado's sacrifice fly put the Padres ahead moments later. Olson tied it again in the bottom half.

The Padres (25-17) have scored 46 runs over their last seven games.