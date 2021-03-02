Tatis Brings Slam Diego Back with Spring Training Bomb

Fernando Tatis Jr. brought back some good memories Tuesday, and hopefully provided a glimpse of what's to come in 2021.

The Padres star hit a grand slam in the second inning of his team's 7-2 win over Arizona. Tatis' 441-foot blast came on a first pitch fastball against Caleb Smith.

Tatis was responsible for the first leg of the Friars' historic Slam Diego streak last season. He was followed by Wil Myers, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer - who became the first MLB teammates to hit slams in four consecutive games.

The 22-year-old shortstop, who just signed a 14-year $340 million contract, is also knocking the rust off of his bat flips. He modestly celebrated after parking his grand slam on the berm in left field at the Diamondbacks' spring stadium.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

You don't have to ask.



It's already a yes. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QyvCYIZaCu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 2, 2021

The Padres' win was their first of 2021 Cactus League action. They get back to work Wednesday with Blake Snell making his first appearance in a matchup with the Brewers.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.