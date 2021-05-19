Tatis and Cronenworth Back Up Joe's Gem in 3-0 Win

Shortly after noon the Padres announced the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer from their COVID-19 related absences. About an hour later Tatis was back to his old ways.

The star shortstop went 4-for-4 with a homer, a pair of doubles and came up a triple short of the cycle in the Padres' 3-0 win over the Rockies.

The fourth inning solo blast was the 10th of the season for the 22-year-old, who doubled in the sixth and eighth innings, and singled in his first at bat in 10 days. He followed up his first inning base knock with a stolen base, finished with a full split.

Fernando Tatis Jr. missed eight games because of COVID and nine with his shoulder injury.



He homered in his first game back both times.



April 16 vs. the Dodgers, and today vs. the Rockies.



You do not want to face Tatis after a bye week. 💣pic.twitter.com/DyeZFifyLZ — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) May 19, 2021

The Padres announced that Tatis tested positive for COVID-19 on May 11. That night Hosmer was among three players placed in contact tracing.

Despite his usual fireworks, the most exciting moment of the afternoon at Petco Park came courtesy of Jake Cronenworth. The second year second baseman nearly sent a baseball over the right field fence in the sixth inning. It caromed off the wall past Colorado right fielder Charlie Blackmon. Cronenworth sprinted around the base path and was waved home by third base coach Bobby Dickerson. An off target throw allowed him to sprint across home plate without fear of being thrown out.

It was the first inside the park home run for a Padres player since 2012, and their first in a home game since 2010.

Overshadowed by the electric performances from Cronenworth and Tatis was a gem from Joe Musgrove. The Grossmont High grad had his best outing of the season, apart from last month's no-hitter.

Musgrove struck out 11 Colorado batters over seven shutout innings. He only allowed two hits and didn't give up a walk.

The Padres have now won six games in a row, after consecutive sweeps against the Cardinals and Rockies. It's their third win streak of six or more games since August 2020. Prior to that run they hadn't won six consecutive since June 2013.

After an off day Thursday the Padres host Seattle to wrap up their nine-game homestand beginning Friday.