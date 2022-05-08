Sweet 16! San Diego Sockers Win 16th Championship In Franchise History

The legend of the San Diego Sockers continues to grow.

One of the most decorated franchises in professional sports history, added to its championship legacy Sunday at Pehanga Arena, by defeating the Florida Tropic 4-3 to claim the 2022 MASL championship.

It's the 16th championship for a Sockers franchise that started playing in San Diego in 1978.

After winning game 1 of the MASL Ron Newman Cup finals in Florida Monday, the Sockers returned home needing a win in game 2 to close out the title and they got to work early.

One minute and 6 seconds into the match, Brandon Escoto put on a series of dazzling individual moves before firing the ball into the net for a 1-0 San Diego lead.

In the 2nd quarter with the match now tied at 2, Escoto scored again to make it 3-2 Sockers at halftime.

Less than 3 minutes into the 3rd quarter the Sockers lead disappeared as Florida evened the match with a dribbler that found the back of the net.

The tight, taught, tense match turned in the 3rd quarter, when 37 year old captain Kraig Chiles went top corner to put the Sockers ahead 4-3.

Chiles go-ahead goal was a big reason he was named the finals Most Valuable Player.

That goal would stand as the game-winner, as Sockers goalie Boris Pardo and the San Diego defense held strong in the 4th quarter holding Florida without the equalizer.

When the clock hit zero, a championship celebration took place on the turf at Pecahanga Arena. With the home crowd going bonkers in the stands, Sockers players and staff celebrated on the field.

After receiving the Ron Newman Cup for the 2nd straight year, the Sockers team jumped out for joy as a unit as confetti rained down from above.