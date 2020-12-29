‘Swaggy B': New Padres Pitcher Blake Snell Brings More Swag to San Diego

The San Diego Padres officially welcomed new pitcher Blake Snell with an introductory Zoom press conference Tuesday.

Snell, who was acquired in a five-player trade with the Tampa Rays, called his trade to San Diego “bittersweet,” saying he’s thankful for a Tampa organization that basically raised him from an 18-year-old rookie to a 28-year-old Cy Young-award winning veteran. At the same time, Snell is ready to roll with the Padres

“It’s hard not be excited, man." Snell said. "This team is lights out. It’s time for us to put the work in and do it because we have the team to do it.”

Snell may be new to the Padres, but he already knows about the Padres passion and what makes the team tick.

“Well, they are super exciting," Snell said. "They got a team that plays with a lot of fun. They’re swaggy!”

Snell used the word “swag” at least four times in his Zoom press conference, and that’s no surprise because Snell likes the “swag” and the “drip” himself. In fact, with Snell, Manny Machado and Fernando Taits Jr., Snell believes the Padres could be the “swaggiest” team in baseball.

“This team is definitely swaggy, and I’m excited about that," Snell said. "I know everyone will be challenging each other about who has the most drip stuff.”

New @Padres pitcher Blake Snell has a personality to match his pitching skills. Here’s a sneak peak at some things you’ll hear from @snellzilla4 at 6:50 tonight @nbcsandiego Some serious Swag for sure! pic.twitter.com/KUQq9fPBHA — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) December 30, 2020

Look good, play good, and Snell expects the Padres to be really good. With Snell, Yu Darvish and Dinelson Lamet, the Padres pitching staff has three of baseball's best starters, and Snell knows the staff will be backed by some big-time bats.

“They can swing the bats," Snell said. "That’s the first thing I’m going to say: They can swing it. You got Machado, Tatis, Hosmer, Wil, Cronenworth. This team can play, and we’ll be chasing a World Series, which is obviously the most exciting piece to this whole thing.”

Of course, before the Padres can get to the World Serie, they have to get by the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League. Snell has had success against L.A. and believes his acquisition, plus the flurry of other Padres moves recently, are something every player wants to see: That ownership's going all-in for the season ahead.

“They are going all-out," Snell said. "They want to win. They know what they have, and they’re going and getting it. For me, it’s something I am super excited about, and, you know, I am thankful they put their trust in shipping prospects out for me, to that guy, to help them to win a World Series.”

Speaking of the World Series, with the recent player transactions, the Padres odds to win the 2021 World Series improved from 12 to 1 to 7 to 1. According to sportsbetting.com, the Padres now have the third-best odds to win the World Series, trailing only the Dodgers and Yankees.