Super Sunday It Was Not: The San Diego Padres Close Series With Loss To Colorado

Entering play Sunday, there was a chance the San Diego Padres would be in sole possession of first place in the National League West when play ended Sunday.

All that needed to happen was for the Los Angeles Dodgers to lose in San Francisco, while the Padres won in San Diego.

The Padres didn't do their part.

The Padres lost 4-2 to the Rockies and in the process dropped the final 2 games of the 4-game series. San Diego remains in second place in the NL West with a 37-24 record.

Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell rebounded from a poor previous start (Monday against the Mets, Snell pitched just 4 innings and gave up 4 runs), with a solid effort on the mound. Sunday against the Rockies, Snell pitched 6 innings, striking out 7 and allowing 2 earned runs. Both runs came in the 4th inning, and Snell got out of the inning with a ground ball to escape a bases loaded jam.

Trailing 2-0 in the 5th inning, the Padres offense broke through against Rockies starter German Marquez thanks to a "monster mash" from Luke Voit. The Padres designated hitter cranked a Marquez pitch into the 3rd deck of the Western Metal Supply building. Voit's homer traveled 438 feet with an exit velocity of 109.9 miles per hour.

In the bottom of the 7th, Voit again played a key part in the Padres run production. After a Manny Machado single, Voit singled him to 3rd base, Machado then came home to tie the game at 2 on an Eric Hosmer sacrifice fly.

The Padres relinquished the lead in the top of the 8th, with 2 outs Ryan McMahon doubled inside the first base bag and down the line against Luis Garcia, plating 2 runs and giving Colorado a 4-2 lead. Garcia gave up 3 hits and 2-runs in his only inning after coming on in relief to start the 8th.

Next up, the Padres begin a 4-game series Monday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. There's no rest anytime soon for the Padres. The Padres are in the midst of playing 18 games in 17 days, and 31 games in 31 days. The team's next day off is not until June 27th.