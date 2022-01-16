San Francisco 49ers Lead Dallas Cowboys at Halftime of Wild Card Matchup

The latest chapter in the long history between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys is being written.

The two teams, who squared off in the playoffs regularly during the 1980s and 1990s, renewed their postseason rivalry for the first time in xx years on Sunday. The first half of the wild card matchup belonged mostly to the 49ers, who lead the Cowboys 16-7 at halftime.



The 49ers marched down field on the opening possession of the game. The seven-play, 75-yard drive was capped with a four-yard touchdown run by Elijah Mitchell for a 7-0 lead four minutes in.

Robbie Gould made a 53-yard field goal to push the 49ers' lead to 10-0 with just under five minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Cowboys were limited to seven total yards on two first-quarter possessions, failing to advance beyond their own 25-yard line.

Brandon Aiyuk's catch and extra effort for the first down on third-and-9 helped set up a 40-yard field goal by Gould that gave the 49ers a 13-0 advantage early in the second.

The Cowboys finally got on the board when Dak Prescott lofted a pass to Amari Cooper for a 20-yard touchdown to pull Dallas within 13-7 with 5:24 left in the half.

San Francisco responded after Jimmy Garoppolo found Aiyuk for a 37-yard gain to move into field goal range, leading to a 52-yarder by Gould for a 16-7 lead that the 49ers took into the break.

The Cowboys will receive the ball at the start of the second half.

Sunday's game marked the eighth time the 49ers and Cowboys have met in the postseason, which is tied for second most all time behind the Cowboys and Rams. San Francisco and Dallas have met six times in the NFC championship, including three straight from 1993 to 1995. The winner of the playoff matchups between the two teams has gone on to win the Super Bowl on five occasions.