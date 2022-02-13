Report: Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah to Play in Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah reportedly will play in Super Bowl LVI, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite being listed as questionable due to his knee injury, Bengals’ TE C.J. Uzomah will play in today’s Super Bowl, as he has said he would throughout the week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2022

Uzomah was previously listed as questionable after suffering a sprained MCL in the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's big news for Cincinnati considering how well Uzomah has played in the postseason this season. He hauled in six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Wild Card game against the Las Vegas Raiders before registering seven catches for 71 yards in the divisional round game against the Tennessee Titans.

Uzomah’s six catches against Las Vegas was the most he had in a game this season. A record which he reset the following week with seven grabs against Tennessee.

While the Bengals will get their starting tight end, the Los Angeles Rams aren't as fortunate. Tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out of the Super Bowl earlier in the week.