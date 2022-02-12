How Much Super Bowl Halftime Artists Make, What to Expect in 2022

In a span of 25 minutes, a football stadium is transformed into an iconic concert venue and back, showcasing the world’s greatest musical talent in front of television’s grandest audience.

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show will be no different.

After the second quarter of the Bengals vs. Rams game on Sunday, millions of eyeballs will be watching over-the-top halftime show performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Lights, camera, action - let’s take a look at how much halftime performers are paid and what to expect at this year’s show:

Who is performing at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show?

Super Bowl LVI has an iconic lineup for its halftime show.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige are all set to take the stage between the game’s second and third quarter.



How much do Super Bowl halftime performers get paid?

You may be thinking that the NFL will be willing to pay top dollar to get such an iconic lineup of halftime performers. The truth is, artists that perform at a Super Bowl halftime historically make nothing.

In a 2016 interview with Forbes, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

Why do artists perform at Super Bowl halftime shows?

While halftime performers don’t get a paycheck from the NFL for their time and efforts, ultimately, they reap financial benefits through their guaranteed exposure to millions of people.

Through the halftime performances, artists are given an unmatched opportunity to promote their newest albums or singles, driving traffic to their upcoming tours or latest projects.

In 2020, Spotify reported that Super Bowl LIV’s halftime performance by Shakira spiked her streams by 230% while Jennifer Lopez’s went up 335%.

In 2018, Justin Timberlake’s halftime show increased his sales gain by 534%.

How much do Super Bowl halftime shows cost?

While Super Bowl performers are not paid by the NFL, the production details can be quite pricey. Whether it’s for fireworks, LED panels or extravagant entrances, here are some of the most notable halftime shows we have seen and the costs involved:

2001: Aerosmith, NSYNC, $11 million

2007: Prince, $12 million

2013: Beyoncé, $600,000

2017: Lady Gaga, $10 million

2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, $13 million

Which songs are the artists expected to perform at halftime?

While it remains to be seen which songs these iconic artists perform, these are some of the hits fans can expect to hear:

Eminem

The 49-year-old rapper from Detroit is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Song: Lose Yourself - Eminem

Dr. Dre

The 56-year-old rapper from Compton, Calif. is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

Song: Still D.R.E. - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg

The 50-year-old rapper from Long Beach, California’s fame dates back to 1992 when he was featured on Dr. Dre’s debut solo “Deep Cover” and Dr. Dre’s debut solo album “The Chronic”.

Song: Drop It Like It's Hot - Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams

Kendrick Lamar

The 34-year-old artist has been regarded as one of the most influential rappers of his generation. Lamar made generous donations to support local sports, after-school and music programs and worked with a non-profit organization.

Song: HUMBLE - Kendrick Lamar

Mary J. Blige

The 51-year-old artist from New York is often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul”.

Song: Family Affair - Mary J. Blige