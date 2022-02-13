Dwayne ‘The Rock' Delivers Iconic Introduction at Super Bowl LVI

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for his charisma and athleticism, traits that made his Super Bowl LVI introduction iconic.

The 49-year-old brought lots of enthusiasm and energy to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, which was felt by millions of fans at the game and through their television screens.

Johnson, who currently resides in a Los Angeles mansion with his wife and two daughters, started his two-minute introduction saying: “Finally, the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles!”

As you’re enjoying coverage of the Bengals vs. Rams game, we take a look at Johnson’s careers in football, wrestling and acting:

Did Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson play in the NFL?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson received many offers in Division I football and decided to take his talents to the University of Miami. He received a full scholarship with the Hurricanes, where he played defensive tackle the majority of his collegiate career.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

In 1991, Johnson was part of the team that won a national championship. During his four years at Miami, he only started one game.

After graduating in 1995, he became a linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League. He was cut two months into the season. He never played in the NFL.

What other sports did Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson play?

After Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's football career ended, he became a very successful professional wrestler for eight years.

He garnered attention worldwide after developing the gimmick of a charismatic trash-talker. Moreover, he became a 10-time world champion, a two-time Intercontinental champion, a five-time Tag Team champion and the sixth Triple Crown champion in WWE.

Johnson's father and grandfather were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In high school, he was on the football, track and field and wrestling teams. He also played rugby briefly in New Zealand before moving to the U.S.

What does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson do now?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson pursued an acting career in 2011, which came after his time with the WWE ended.

In 2002, he landed his first leading role in the film “The Scorpion King”. He earned $5.5 million, which became the highest salary for an actor in their first starring role.

A Forbes report revealed that Johnson earned an income of $128 million in just 2018 from his movies and “Ballers” HBO series, which was the most recorded in the 20 years the outlet has tracked celebrity earnings.