A Look at Cooper Kupp And His Incredible 2021-22 NFL Season

Before the postseason had even began, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp had put up one of the greatest single seasons in NFL history.

Kupp earned the receiving triple crown -- leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

His 145 receptions rank second all-time in NFL history for a single season, trailing only Michael Thomas' 149 from 2019, and his 1,947 were the second-most receiving yards in a single season, only behind Calvin Johnson's 1,964 in 2012. And his 16 touchdowns were tied for the 15th-most in a season.

The Eastern Washington product then topped it off with a sensational performance in Super Bowl LVI, earning Super Bowl MVP honors with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the Rams' go-ahead score with less than two minutes left, to help secure a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

To put in perspective how incredible of a season Kupp had -- outside of looking at the mind-boggling numbers -- there is only other wide receiver in NFL history to win the receiving triple crown, Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in their career, and that's Jerry Rice.

Kupp hit all three in a single season.

Kupp was consistent all season long for Los Angeles. In 17 regular season games, the 28-year-old hit the 100-yard threshold 11 times. The longest he went without a touchdown was just three games and he had two touchdowns in five games. In his "worst" game, he still had a respectable five catches for 64 yards.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Come playoff time, Kupp was no different. He had at least one score in every postseason game during the Rams' run to the Super Bowl. He recorded 183 yards in the Rams' crazy divisional round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the most by a Rams player in a playoff game since Tom Fears in 1950, including the crucial last-second 44-yard catch to set up the game-winning field goal.

The Rams wideout finished this postseason with 33 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns. The 33 catches passed Travis Kelce's 31 receptions from last year for most in a single postseason.

Kupp came into this season previously playing more of a 1B to Robert Woods' 1A. But it's clear now that Kupp is not only the top talent on a potent Rams offense, but he has risen to one of the best wide receivers in the league.