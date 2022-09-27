Sterling Shepard to miss rest of Giants’ season with torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The New York Giants suffered a major blow to their offense.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced on Tuesday.

Shepard dropped to the turf with a non-contact injury on the Giants’ final offensive snap in Monday’s 23-16 loss and was then carted off the field.

This is the second significant injury Shepard has endured in the last year. He tore his Achilles in Week 15 of the 2021 season and worked his way back to the field for the start of 2022.

“It's tough. It's a tough sport,” Daboll said following the game, via ESPN. “Guys work their butts off to get back from injuries. ... You hurt for those guys because you watch them in the rehab room, you watch them in the offseason. It's just a shame.”

Shepard leads the Giants with 154 receiving yards through three games. He is New York’s longest-tenured player and will not hit free agency until 2024.

Next up for the 2-1 Giants is a home matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.