Stephon Gilmore, NFL Players React to Brian Flores' Dolphins Firing

Stephon Gilmore, NFL players react to shocking Brian Flores firing



Apparently seven-game win streaks don't guarantee you job security in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning after he led his team to a 33-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. While the Dolphins missed the playoffs at 9-8, they won eight of their final nine games and swept the division rival Patriots, appearing to build some momentum entering 2022.

Instead, Flores is out after three seasons and a 24-25 record with the Dolphins. News of the former Patriots assistant coach's firing sent shockwaves through the NFL, with a pair of players who worked with Flores -- Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux -- tweeting their incredulous reactions.

Brian Flores is a great coach that’s wild. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) January 10, 2022

WOWWW — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 10, 2022

Didn’t see that one coming!! Cold world — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) January 10, 2022

Gilmore spent two seasons with Flores in New England (2017 and 2018) and won a Super Bowl with the then-Patriots linebackers coach in 2018, while Godchaux was on Flores' Dolphins in 2019 and 2020 before coming to the Patriots this season.

Former Patriots cornerback Darius Butler, who overlapped with Flores on the Patriots in 2009 and 2010, was similarly surprised by the news.

Damn @JayGlazer said keep your ear to the streets about this B Flores situation. I thought it was a 0% chance he was out! Didn’t want to believe it. Per usual #JayKnew — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 10, 2022

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport suggested there may be a "power struggle" in Miami with general manager Chris Grier staying on board, and the fallout could impact the Patriots: Flores is expected to be a candidate for other head coach jobs, while it's possible New England assistant Jerod Mayo gets a look at the new Miami vacancy.