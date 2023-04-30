NBA

Steph Curry Passes Kevin Durant for Most Game 7 Points in NBA History

Curry had a masterclass in Game 7 against Sacramento in their first-round series

By Angelina Martin

Steph Curry is no stranger to making NBA history, and he did so again in the Warriors' blowout Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

The Golden State superstar became the first NBA player to score 50 or more points in a Game 7, erupting for 50 points in the Warriors' 120-100 victory that clinched the opening-round playoff series against their Northern California counterparts.

At 35 years old, Curry's record comes in arguably the best Game 7 offensive performance of all time. Curry's 50 points came on 20-of-38 shooting from the field with seven 3-pointers.

Curry surpassed former teammate and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant to claim the record, who scored 48 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Also on the list are Sam Jones (47, 1963) Dominique Wilkins (47, 1988), Kevin Johnson (46, 1995), Luka Dončić (46, 2021) and LeBron James (45, 2008, 2018).

And now, Curry stands alone on yet another mountaintop. 

After eliminating the Kings, the reigning NBA Finals MVP and the Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

