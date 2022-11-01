Steph Curry

Steph Curry Frustrated by ‘Awful' Overturned Foul Call Late in Warriors' Loss

Curry could've had a chance to tie the game late in Miami

By Taylor Wirth

Steph Curry believes the refs in the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night at FTX Arena robbed him of three free throws that potentially could have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. 

"It's an awful call," Curry told reporters after the game. "What do you think I was going to say? I was walking to the free throw line thinking I was gonna get three free throws and even the score with a minute and some change left. It's tough when I clearly felt a lot of contact. I don't know what they saw beside the high-five contact they're talking about, but you gotta be allowed to finish your motion. Especially when you slow it down in slo-mo, it's pretty clear there's a lot of contact, but what do I know about calls?"

With 1:39 remaining in the game and the Warriors trailing 112-109, Curry's 3-point attempt over Heat forward Jimmy Butler initially was called a foul after Butler appeared to make contact with Curry as he was shooting. Curry would have gone to the line for three free throws, but the call was overturned and Butler was credited with a block. 

Upon review, it was pretty clear that Butler made contact with Curry's right hand, which affected Curry's shot and resulted in the ball falling well short of the basket. 

There is no guarantee that Curry would have tied the game, but as a 90.9 percent free throw shooter in his career, he certainly would have had a great shot. 

