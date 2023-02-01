Here are the MLB spring training dates to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Baseball is almost back.

As the calendar flips to February, pitchers and catchers are due to report to their respective spring training facilities in just a couple of weeks with position players scheduled to report days later.

Once camps are underway, a month-plus of exhibition games across Arizona and Florida will follow as clubs gear up for the regular season.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Before first pitch in the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues, here’s what to know about 2023 spring training.

Which MLB teams play in the Grapefruit League?

Fifteen clubs hold spring training in the state of Florida and compete in the Grapefruit League:

Which MLB teams play in the Cactus League?

The rest of the league prepares for the season in Arizona and plays in the Cactus League:

When does 2023 MLB spring training start?

Spring training begins with two Cactus League games on Friday, Feb. 24. The Rangers will take on the Royals, while the Mariners will battle the Padres.

All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Saturday, Feb. 25. You can see the full Grapefruit League schedule here and the entire Cactus League slate here.

When does 2023 MLB spring training end?

The Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues both wrap up on Tuesday, March 28.

When is 2023 MLB Opening Day?

The 2023 regular season gets underway on Thursday, March 30.

Who is playing on 2023 MLB Opening Day?

Opening Day will feature all 30 teams. Barring any postponements, it will be the first time since 1968 that every team begins its season on the same day.

You can check out the Opening Day slate here.