Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Mike Tyson and More: The Stars Watching Serena Williams at Her Last US Open

Serena Williams’ first match of her last U.S. Open tournament on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, packed the stadium, including many celebrities ranging from Hollywood icons like Spike Lee and Hugh Jackman to political stars like former president Bill Clinton and mayor of New York City Eric Adams.

11 photos
1/11
AP Photo/John Minchillo
Hugh Jackman, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
2/11
AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Ruth Westheimer watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
3/11
AP Photo/John Minchillo
Gayle King, center, in addition to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, center right, watch Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
4/11
AP Photo/John Minchillo
Mike Tyson, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.
5/11
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn looks on during the Women’s Singles First Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
6/11
Elsa/Getty Images
Actor Anthony Anderson looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
7/11
Elsa/Getty Images
Anna Wintour looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
8/11
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets looks on during the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
9/11
Elsa/Getty Images
Vera Wang looks on prior to the match between Serena Williams of the United States and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
10/11
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Spike Lee (R) and his son Jackson Lee arrive on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
11/11
Mike Stobe/Getty Images
Rebel Wilson arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

This article tagged under:

Serena Williamsus open

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Bishop McElroy's Installation as a Cardinal
Photos: Bishop McElroy's Installation as a Cardinal
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society
Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society
A Sneak Peek Into San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium Ahead of Opening
A Sneak Peek Into San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium Ahead of Opening
Forget the Score… Did You See the Sky at Monday's Padres Game in San Diego?
Forget the Score… Did You See the Sky at Monday's Padres Game in San Diego?
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us