Source: Warriors Have Tentative White House Visit Planned for January

Source: Dubs have tentative plan to visit White House in Jan. originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors have an appointment at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Jan. 16, and if they receive an invitation, they will have plans the next day at the White House as well.

A league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole on Friday that the Warriors have tentative plans to visit President Joe Biden at the White House on Jan. 17.

The Warriors have yet to get a formal invitation from the White House, but the league scheduled two off days for the team after their game against the Washington Wizards, a luxury usually afforded to the reigning NBA champions when they make their trip to the nation's capital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBA sources: Warriors have tentative plan to visit the White House on 1/17, after facing the Wizards on 1/16. Would be the first NBA team to visit WH since their 2016 trip to DC.

No NBA teams visited during previous administration, which withdrew invitations. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) October 28, 2022

The Warriors visited the White House on Feb. 4, 2016, after winning the 2015 NBA championship and met with then-President Barack Obama. The next year, the Cleveland Cavaliers met President Obama after they stunned Golden State in the 2016 NBA Finals.

In 2017, the Warriors didn't go to the White House after then-President Donald Trump rescinded a potential invitation in reaction to Steph Curry saying he would vote not to go after the team won the NBA championship.

The Warriors released a statement regarding the disagreement with President Trump, and ultimately decided to meet with a group of local youth at a private event.

The combination of President Trump in office and the COVID-19 pandemic kept teams from visiting the White House until the Milwaukee Bucks went last year to celebrate their 2021 championship.