Social Media Reacts to Wild Baylor-Oklahoma State Big 12 Championship Game

Social media reacts to wild Big 12 Championship Game finish originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Conference championship weekend delivered an instant classic on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, as the Baylor Bears held off the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 title game.
No. 9 Baylor raced out to a 21-3 lead over No. 5 Oklahoma State in the second quarter, but the Cowboys charged back to within five after a fourth-quarter field goal.
OSU then got the ball back with just over three minutes to play. On the back of running back Dezmon Jackson, the Cowboys advanced to the one yard line on a fourth and goal with 30 seconds left.
Jackson bounced it outside, had just one man to beat on a chase to the goal line and was ultimately tackled by Jairon McVea -- inches short of the pylon.
For Oklahoma State, the loss costs them a potential College Football Playoff bid. The Cowboys entered the Big 12 Championship Game at 11-1, just outside the CFP and in line to steal a spot if one of Michigan, Alabama or Cincinnati lost on Saturday.
Social media erupted following the play, which gave Baylor its third Big 12 title in school history.
The Bears are now guaranteed a spot in a New Year's Six bowl -- likely the Sugar Bowl against an SEC team.