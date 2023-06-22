Social media reacts to Gradey Dick's ‘Wizard of Oz' themed NBA draft outfit

We're not in Kansas anymore.

Gradey Dick, a Kansas native who played for the Jayhawks, paid tribute to Dorothy from the "Wizard of Oz" during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday. But instead of wearing ruby slippers, he wore a ruby jacket and turtleneck with sequins that sparkled under the spotlight.

"Dorothy has her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit," he said while showing off his outfit before the draft.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The yellow brick road then led the shooting guard to Toronto after the Raptors selected him with the 13th pick in the draft.

Dick is arguably the top shooter in the draft class, averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from 3 in his lone season at Kansas.

The Toronto Raptors select Gradey Dick with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. 🦖 pic.twitter.com/cGGNNMgvnP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 23, 2023

But the talk on draft night was less about his fit with Toronto and more about his actual fit, which happened to match the Raptors' color scheme. In addition to the jacket, which he said was designed by Dolce & Gabbana, his look included black pants and a diamond chain with a "GD" initial logo.

Social media, of course, had some jokes that may have left him wanting to click his heels three times…

Gradey Dick waiting for the judges scores pic.twitter.com/5HDXzEUcZS — DJ Dunson (@CerebralSportex) June 23, 2023

Gradey Dick looking like he's about to do a Vegas magic show involving a tiger pic.twitter.com/AyNTK9IPVb — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 23, 2023

Gradey Dick dressed like he's gonna be the villain for Zoolander 3pic.twitter.com/07p9G8b1RH — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 22, 2023

Gradey Dick suit look like raw meat https://t.co/hyqRlMFYFL — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) June 22, 2023

Gradey Dick with the Elton John fit for draft night😅 pic.twitter.com/3qYifgORBQ — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) June 22, 2023

The Raptors just drafted the new Die Hard villain and his name is Gradey Dick pic.twitter.com/RebwBofLul — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) June 23, 2023

The Toronto Raptors select Gradey Dick from Party City pic.twitter.com/HFN8QpIIVl — Nick Mercadante (@NMercad) June 23, 2023

No one:



Not one guy:



Gradey Dick at the NBA Draft: pic.twitter.com/mITHSNMUGh — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) June 22, 2023

Top 3 unique outfits at a sporting event:



1. Macho Man, Wrestlemania 4

2. Apollo Creed, Rocky IV before the fight against Drago

3. Gradey Dick, 2023 NBA Draft — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2023

Gradey Dick stylin pic.twitter.com/n6qNtkGGwt — Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) June 23, 2023

Who drafted Macklemore?! pic.twitter.com/Ps8DV86sOW — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) June 23, 2023

Gradey Dick looks like Rocky is about to knock him out in 13 rounds to avenge the death of Apollo Creed pic.twitter.com/wm2oMTlhqS — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) June 22, 2023

Drew Gooden just handed his title belt to Gradey Dick.#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/qMz9TpOSgJ — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 23, 2023

Gradey Dick would've been a top 5 pick if not for this attire pic.twitter.com/iMETQWVPdn — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 23, 2023