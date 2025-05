Women's World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when US is expected to host

The Women’s World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when the United States is expected to host the tournament, FIFA confirmed Friday.

FIFA has wanted to expand the women’s tournament from 32 teams to match the men’s World Cup which has 48 teams for the first time next year, when the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico.

The decision is set to add about four stadiums and cities to the 2031 hosting plan, which FIFA has said could expand to Mexico and perhaps beyond in the CONCACAF soccer region.

It follows one month after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it had just one candidate bidding for each of the 2031 and 2035 women’s tournaments — the U.S. followed by the United Kingdom. FIFA is expected to confirm these two hosts next year.

Brazil will host a 32-team Women’s World Cup in 2027 using just eight stadiums in eight cities which were confirmed this week.

Brazil used 12 stadiums in 12 cities when it hosted the men’s World Cup in 2014, and the inaugural 48-team tournament next year will use 16 stadiums — in 11 U.S. cities, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

FIFA said the bigger, 104-game tournament with 48 teams “will significantly broaden representation, offering more nations and players access to elite competition and accelerating investment in women’s football worldwide.”

The Women’s World Cup had just 16 teams as recently as the 2011 edition in Germany, 24 teams at each of the next two tournaments in Canada and France, then 32 teams for the first time in 2023 co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The 2023 edition defied concerns the tournament had grown too fast, would have too many overmatched teams and too many lop-sided results.

In 2019, the defending champion U.S. team beat Thailand 13-0 in their opening group-stage game.

In 2023, the biggest win was the Netherlands beating Thailand 7-0, and the tournament “set a new standard for global competitiveness,” Infantino said Friday in a statement, because “teams from all confederations won at least one game and teams from five confederations reached the knockout stage.”

Players' union welcomes expansion plan

The expected expansion plan was welcomed by the global players' union FIFPRO, which called for “inclusive decision-making and cooperative planning.”

“It is critical that the global development of women’s competitions goes hand in hand with improved labor conditions and the advancement of players, as well as development further down the pyramid,” the Netherlands-based union said. “This is the only path to true sustainability, expansion, and progress.”

In recent years, FIFA has updated and improved contractual protections for players and coaches during pregnancy and after giving birth.

