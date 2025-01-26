United States defender Naomi Girma has become women's soccer's first million-dollar player.
The 24-year-old Girma completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million) on Sunday.
It's official. ✍️— Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) January 26, 2025
Naomi Girma plays for Chelsea Football Club. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/hb7OMyhE06
Here's a look at how the record transfer fee (in USD) in the women's game has increased over the course of the century:
2002: Milene Domingues
The Brazilian midfielder moved from Fiammamonza in Italy to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000.
2020: Pernille Harder
The Denmark forward left German side Wolfsburg to join Chelsea in England for $355,000 (300,000 euros).
2022: Keira Walsh
The England midfielder moved from Manchester City in England to Barcelona in Spain for $513,000 (400,000 pounds).
2024 (January): Mayra Ramirez
The Colombia forward left Levante in Spain to join Chelsea in a deal worth $542,000 (500,000 euros).
2024 (February): Rachael Kundananji
The Zambia striker moved from Madrid CFF in Spain to Bay FC in the United States for $788,000.