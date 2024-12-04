MLS

Who will host the LA Galaxy-New York Red Bulls MLS Cup Final?

Here's where Saturday's season finale will take place

By Sanjesh Singh

The last MLS game of 2024 will feature the two biggest cities in the country.

With Inter Miami, Columbus Crew and LAFC not making the deep runs many expected, LA Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls became the last two standing.

Galaxy is the No. 2 seed out West and eliminated the No. 7 Colorado Rapids, No. 6 Minnesota United and No. 4 Seattle Sounders en route to the final. No. 7 New York took down No. 2 Crew, No. 6 NYCFC and No. 4 Orlando City.

But where will Saturday's MLS Cup Final between L.A. and N.Y. take place? Here's what to know:

When is the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

The 2024 MLS Cup Final between the Galaxy and Red Bulls is set for Saturday, Dec. 7.

Who is hosting the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., is the site for the action.

Why is LA Galaxy hosting the MLS Cup Final?

The higher seed/better regular-season record hosts the MLS Cup Final. Since Galaxy had the advantage over the Red Bulls in both, they had the hosting priority.

What time is the 2024 MLS Cup Final?

Kickoff from L.A. is set for 1 p.m. PT, 4 p.m. ET.

