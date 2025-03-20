How to watch USMNT vs. Panama in Concacaf Nations League semifinal

The U.S. men's national team is hunting another trophy.

With the March international break arriving, the senior US men's players will make their first appearances of the year following January friendlies that involved primarily reserves.

Mauricio Pochettino has called up several known stars such as Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner, Weston McKennie and Chris Richards, among others, though players like Antonee Robinson and Johnny Cardoso were late drop outs due to injuries.

The U.S. will first meet Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals Thursday, a game it is favored to win though the stakes are high. Should the U.S. advance, it will meet either Mexico or Canada in the final on Sunday.

So, what time is the US-Panama game and how can you watch? Here's what to know:

When is the USMNT-Panama game?

The US-Panama game is set for Thursday, March 20.

What time is the USMNT-Panama game?

The US-Panama game will kick off at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT.

Where is the USMNT-Panama game?

SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is the venue for the game.

How to watch the USMNT-Panama Nations League semifinal on TV

The US-Panama Nations League semifinal will be broadcast in Spanish on Univision.

How to stream the USMNT-Panama Nations League semifinal online

The US-Panama Nations League semifinal will be available to stream in English on Paramount+.

