Where to watch Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras in Club World Cup: TV, stream, more

Both teams are vying for first place in Group A and a spot in the knockout rounds.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Group A in the Club World Cup is going down to the wire.

The last batch of group games are underway, with kickoff times now running simultaneously as teams jostle for a top-two spot in their respective four-team pools.

MLS side Inter Miami and Brazilian club Palmeiras head into the final matchday tied atop Group A at four points each. Porto and Al Ahly are at 1 point apiece.

So, Lionel Messi's side can enter the knockout rounds in first place with a win or in second place with either a draw or a loss if Porto and Al Ahly also tie.

Here's what to know to catch Messi and Co. against Palmeiras:

When is the Inter Miami-Palmeiras game?

The game is set for Monday, June 23.

What time is the Inter Miami-Palmeiras game?

Kickoff time is set for 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT.

Where is the Inter Miami-Palmeiras game?

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is the venue for the action.

Where to watch the Inter Miami-Palmeiras game on TV, online

The Miami-Palmeiras game will be available to watch on TV and online via DAZN, as it is the exclusive global broadcast partner of the tournament.

