USWNT returns to rout China 3-0 in international friendly

Naomi Girma returned to the national team and Lo’eau LaBonta became the oldest player to make her international debut for the U.S. in a 3-0 win over China on Saturday.

Catarina Macario, Sam Coffey and Lindsey Heaps scored while goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce got her second shutout in as many appearances.

LaBonta, the 32-year-old midfielder for the Kansas City Current in the National Women’s Soccer League, came on as a second-half substitute.

The match also marked Girma’s first appearance for the national team this year. The 24-year-old defender has been nursing injuries but recently returned to help Chelsea win the Women’s Super League title and the FA Cup.

Girma commanded a record $1.1 transfer fee when she moved from the San Diego Wave to Chelsea earlier this year.

Tullis-Joyce, who plays for Manchester United, started in goal in just her second U.S. appearance as coach Emma Hayes looks to replace goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who retired from the national team last year.

Macario scored her 11th international goal after Alyssa Thompson kept the ball alive in a tumble in front of the net in the 28th minute.

Coffey made it 2-0 in the 35th minute, taking a pass from Macario out front and banging her second goal for the U.S. past goalkeeper Pan Hongyan with her left foot.

Heaps, the U.S. captain, scored on a header in the 54th minute.

The United States is currently missing several key contributors from last year’s Olympic gold medal-winning squad. Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson are both on maternity leave. Trinity Rodman is dealing with a nagging back issue.

The United States famously defeated China on penalties in the 1999 Women's World Cup final. The teams last met in 2023, with the Americans winning both games.

The Americans have a 39-9-13 overall record against China, including five straight.

The United States was coming off a 2-1 loss to Brazil on April 8. China defeated Thailand 5-1 in its last outing.

The U.S. faces Jamaica on Tuesday in St. Louis.

USWNT forward Sophia Wilson (formerly Smith) is expecting her first child with husband and NFL wide receiver Michael Wilson.