USMNT's Brandon Vázquez transfers from Cincinnati to Mexico's Monterrey

American forward Brandon Vázquez transferred from Cincinnati to Mexico’s Monterrey on Thursday, agreeing to a four-year contract.

Vázquez was introduced during a news conference Thursday.

We have agreed to terms on the transfer of Brandon Vazquez to CF Monterrey of Liga MX for a multi-million-dollar fee. Brandon departs the club after four years of service. — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) January 10, 2024

The 25-year-old from Chula Vista, California, scored 32 goals in 112 regular-season Major League Soccer appearances over four seasons with Cincinnati. He played for Atlanta from 2017-19, was selected by Nashville in the November 2019 expansion draft, and then was traded to Cincinnati.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He scored 18 regular-season MLS goals in 2022, drawing the attention of Gregg Berhalter, but the U.S. coach said it was too late to integrate him into his player pool for that year's World Cup.

Vázquez has four goals in eight U.S. appearances, including three goals in last summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup. He also had been eligible to play for Mexico before committing to the U.S. team.

Six countries will host the soccer tournament.