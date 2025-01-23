Norwegian soccer clubs vote to drop VAR, could set precedent

Norway could become the first country in Europe to abandon the Video Assistant Referee system after a vote Wednesday by the country’s top soccer clubs.

Nineteen clubs voted against continuing the use of VAR while 13 voted for keeping it, according to a statement by Norsk Toppfotball, the organization that represents the 32 teams in Norway’s top two divisions.

A decision on the future of VAR will be made by the Norwegian soccer federation in March.

“We see that the technology has potential but through today’s discussion and subsequent vote we see that a majority of our clubs believe that the current version of VAR does not work well enough,” said Cato Haug, the chairman of Norsk Toppfotball.

Norwegian fans have criticized the system, saying it ruins the flow of the game. Neighboring Sweden has refused to introduce VAR amid similar objections.

In England, Premier League clubs voted to keep the system earlier this year.