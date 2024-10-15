Boston

Boston's new NWSL team announces name: Here's what to know

The team is scheduled to begin playing in 2026

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a historic day in Boston, as the city's new National Women's Soccer League franchise announced its new name on Tuesday.

Sporting colors of green and black, the BOS Nation Football Club (pronounced as "boss nation") will be the 15th National Women's Soccer League franchise. New gear is available now on the website.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The announcement comes after nearly a year of planning by the Boston Unity Soccer Partners, an all-female core ownership group.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The team will officially join the league in 2026 -- playing home games at White Stadium in Boston -- but not without controversy.

A look at the Bos Nation logo on its website
National Womens Soccer League

People who live in the area have fought against the renovation of the stadium for the team because they feel a soccer team would lead to more traffic and unwanted noise. In fact, the issue even made it to court back in March, but a Suffolk Superior Court Judge denied the request to stop the proposed and planned renovation.

Soccer

USMNT Oct 14

How to watch USMNT vs. Mexico: Time, location, more for October friendly

USMNT Oct 10

How to watch USMNT vs. Panama in Mauricio Pochettino's debut game

That brings us to today, a day when fans will have an opportunity to celebrate the new team at a special fan celebration rally at Dick's House of Sport at the Prudential Center in Boston. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to speak around 7:30.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us