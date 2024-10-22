Who has won the most MLS Cups? LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew in the mix

Nineteen clubs have made at least one appearance in the MLS Cup Final. Fifteen have actually hoisted it.

As the league has expanded to 29 teams (30 beginning in 2025 with San Diego FC), it has become more challenging to reach the ultimate stage and win it all.

Between the increase in teams, overall talent and format changes, among other factors, replicating success is not guaranteed.

With the 2024 playoffs next, a handful of historic teams can add to their title tally, while others are in search of their first. Here's what to know about the most successful MLS Cup-winning franchises:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Who has the most MLS Cup Final appearances?

Beginning with appearances, nineteen teams have at least one, as aforementioned. Here are the teams with at least four or more since the first edition in 1996:

Who has the most MLS Cup wins?

Not every team that reached the final won it, however, as seen with the Revolution. Here's the list of teams with two or more wins:

LA Galaxy: 5

D.C. United: 4

Columbus Crew: 3

Houston Dynamo: 2

Seattle Sounders: 2

Sporting Kansas City: 2

San Jose Earthquakes: 2

Who will win the 2024 MLS Cup?

Out West, the two premier contenders are the Galaxy and LAFC, the latter possessing home-field advantage in the conference. The Black and Gold last won the title in 2022, which marked their first.

In the Eastern Conference, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will be seeking their first-ever win following a historic Supporters' Shield-winning season, also their first. Columbus will provide a challenging fight, however, with manager Wilfried Nancy still at the helm along with key players like Cucho Hernandez, Diego Rossi and more.

Who won the 2023 MLS Cup?

The 2023 final was won by the Columbus Crew, who beat LAFC at home 2-1 to win their third title.