The new Major League Soccer season is almost here.
With the 2025 season kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 22, all 30 teams are unveiling jerseys the week prior to build on the hype.
"Each jersey tells a unique story, honoring the rich history and heritage that make every MLS club special," Rachel Hoagland, MLS SVP of Consumer Products, said. "From the custom design elements for each team to the distinctive visual identity of every club, these jerseys represent more than just a uniform—they are a symbol of the passion and pride that define MLS and its fans."
Additionally, Apple TV has created custom sleeve patches and logos for each team that will be placed on the kits.
Here's a team-by-team look, in order of unveiling:
Inter Miami
Miami maintains its usual pink for the home kit, this time with a Euforia style.
Euforia begins. 💓@InterMiamiCF’s new home kit is here: https://t.co/FLMxL0DTYA pic.twitter.com/U5rbIdyn2P— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
LAFC
LAFC is known for its black and gold home kit. This time it'll have a white and gold away kit, moving on from last season's light green shade.
Timeless elegance. 🕰️— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
Get your hands on @LAFC’s latest jersey now: https://t.co/tTy5Z5WSNY pic.twitter.com/wjLv9OAovv
Charlotte FC
Charlotte dropped "The Fortress" kit, primarily black with three horizontal white lines along the shoulders and two blue lines across the front neck.
For the crown. For the Queen City. 👑@CharlotteFC just dropped “The Fortress” kit: https://t.co/uVLbKd6GBI pic.twitter.com/FfUQiK8aE2— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
New England Revolution
The Revolution's home kit pays homage to the flag of New England, with green being the standout color.
Paying homage to the flag of New England. 🌲@NERevolution’s 2025 secondary jersey: https://t.co/u3SUr2l6IE pic.twitter.com/OM2Ej8b4Io— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
Orlando City
Orlando maintained its purple look for the home kit.
The perfect storm. 🌩️— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
Wear @OrlandoCitySC’s new kit in rain or shine: https://t.co/A4pMSubsB3 pic.twitter.com/0WEy3OGr0o
Philadelphia Union
The Union are switching to a lighter shade of blue, this time opting for an electric-style home jersey.
From spark to surge. ⚡— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
New look for @PhilaUnion: https://t.co/XOUC8qOsBR pic.twitter.com/srcSnFETzT
New York Red Bulls
Last year's runner-ups will don a stone-themed tan kit.
Stone by stone. 🪨— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
Gear up with the @NewYorkRedBulls: https://t.co/0VNZ7qEc0s pic.twitter.com/nSK0McJuFK
Columbus Crew
One of the more unique additions, the Crew are going for scary hours with their "Goosebumps" design.
Scary hours in Columbus. ⚠️@ColumbusCrew’s Goosebumps-inspired jersey is out now: https://t.co/m7y5ggcnjI pic.twitter.com/L2UtcbLRyw— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
Austin FC
Green doesn't leave Austin's home kit.
The heartbeat of ATX. 💚@AustinFC’s 2025 home kit: https://t.co/69OdiWgNsp pic.twitter.com/YNGXVwDv4b— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
FC Dallas
FC Dallas' latest kit goes for an Inferno theme, inspired by a fan group.
Fueled by the fans. 🔥@FCDallas is ready for their 30th season: https://t.co/KeQ6bW1pNW pic.twitter.com/rIeR2hnvhU— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
NYCFC
Here's NYCFC's 10th-year kit, which keeps its light blue with orange around the neck.
For the five boroughs. 🗽— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
Celebrate 10 years with @newyorkcityfc: https://t.co/IbmqXx8eDW pic.twitter.com/mr92KFYel8
FC Cincinnati
Cincinnati's kit features two shades of blue, with a thick orange diagonal row slicing in between.
Honoring the past. Looking ahead to the next chapter. 📖— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 12, 2025
Latest kit from @fccincinnati is here: https://t.co/0JKNlPLTXS pic.twitter.com/7lwFyGKlWs
Additional release dates:
- Vancouver Whitecaps: Feb. 13
- Atlanta United: Feb. 14
- Sporting Kansas City: Feb. 14
- St. Louis City: Feb. 14
- Nashville: Feb. 15
This story will be updated. Check back for updates...