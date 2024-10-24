Sixteen MLS teams will duke it out to lift the last remaining trophy of the season.

The final stage of 2024 is the playoffs, which will award one team the MLS Cup title, a separate honor from the Leagues Cup.

Last year's champion, the Columbus Crew, is back in the mix as they seek to repeat and add to their growing tally.

Along with the Crew, which teams have a good shot to win? Keep an eye on these five to make noise:

Inter Miami

Surprise, surprise. Even with Lionel Messi injured for decent portions of the season, Inter Miami still proved they are the team to beat. As long as Messi can stay healthy and manager Tata Martino manages the squad appropriately for knockout scenarios, the offense should be enough to keep advancing.

The chemistry between Messi and Luis Suarez is special, and they get the occasional help from role players like Diego Gomez and more that make them unpredictable. Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo are two stalwarts in midfield, while Julian Gressel has displayed impressive versatility.

Perhaps the main concern is their defensive stability, as they conceded 49 league goals and have looked susceptible in that department.

Columbus Crew

The defending champions have a solid shot at repeating under manager Wilfried Nancy. Columbus' 3-4-2-1 formation has remained tough for teams to overcome, even if the players aren't the biggest names.

Darlington Nagbe is the heart of the midfield and connects everything together, while forwards Cucho Hernandez and Diego Rossi get it done in a variety of ways up top.

The Crew had the best goal difference in the league at plus-32, scoring 72 goals and conceding just 40. Miami had a plus-30 difference, so if the two were to meet, it could really go either way.

LAFC

While the Crew will look to repeat, LAFC will have vengeance on their mind. The Black and Gold lost the 2023 MLS Cup Final and 2024 Leagues Cup Final to Columbus, but remain one of the tougher teams in the league.

The club is still waiting for star French forward Olivier Giroud to find his footing, logging no goals and just one assist in 10 league games since arriving in the summer. He will need to be vital up top alongside star Denis Bouanga, while Carlos Vela has yet to make an impact since rejoining the club recently.

Fellow French star Hugo Lloris will also be important between the sticks as LAFC claimed the top spot out West on decision day.

LA Galaxy

Losing out to LAFC for the top seed was fellow L.A. team the Galaxy. One of the better stories of the season, the Galaxy finally reestablished themselves among the elites after a lengthy stretch out.

Riqui Puig made his case for best midfielder in the league while wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil caused havoc all season. The Galaxy also signed German star Marco Reus for extra attacking midfield/false nine depth, so he could have a key role if healthy.

But while the Galaxy scored the most goals in the conference, they conceded the most out of the top-six seeds. That could be their downfall if they're not pragmatic.

Seattle Sounders

On paper, the first four teams were pretty easily considered the favorites. Any other team is essentially considered an underdog, so it's about who seizes the opportunities.

One such team could be the Sounders, who has four final appearances with two wins. Their attack statistically is one of the weaker ones in the conference, but they deploy the best defense of any playoff team regardless of West or East at 35 goals conceded.

Albert Rusnak is their best player, and he hit double-digit goals (10) and assists (12) in league play. Veteran goalie Stefan Frei will notably be important, but it's about whether Seattle can scam its way through with low-scoring affairs. As the saying goes, defense wins championships.

Honorable mention:

Charlotte FC: Out East, Charlotte conceded a league-best 37 goals. Though the Crown may be too raw in attack to make a deep run, their defense could keep them in contention, especially with the recent addition of USMNT veteran Tim Ream.