Soccer

WATCH: Lamine Yamal's goal helps Barcelona rout Real Madrid 4-0 in El Clasico

Yamal made history in the process with his goal.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Lamine Yamal let the Santiago Bernabeu crowd know: Remember the name.

With Barcelona already up 2-0 at Real Madrid in Saturday's El Clasico, Yamal got his chance to put a stamp on the game.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

In a counter attack in the 77th minute, Yamal got on the end of Raphinha's pass and drilled the ball with his weak foot past Andriy Yunin.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Yamal, who turned 17 in July, became the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history as he continues to rise in the sport.

Barcelona ended up winning 4-0 in a stunning scoreline that warned the rest of La Liga. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a two-minute brace (54, 56) in the second half before Yamal's strike.

Soccer Jul 9

Who is Lamine Yamal? The 16-year-old Spaniard taking over soccer

Soccer Jul 8

Photo of a young Lionel Messi with Lamine Yamal as a baby resurfaces after almost 17 years

Raphinha then sealed the deal further with the fourth goal in the 84th minute. The Brazilian winger is in the form of his life after netting a hat-trick against Bayern Munich in the Champions League midweek.

Barcelona is now first in La Liga with 30 points, having won 10 games, drawn none and lost just once. Madrid fell six points back as injury woes are taking its toll on the depth of the squad.

Mauricio Pochettino is an Argentine soccer manager who has taken over the head job of the United States men’s national soccer team vacated by Greg Berhalter. Here are five things you may not know about Pochettino as he prepares to don the red, white and blue.

This article tagged under:

Soccer
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us