No Messi, no problem: Inter Miami routs Houston Dynamo 4-1

Telasco Segovia, a 21-year-old making his first MLS start, scored two goals with an assist, 38-year-old Luis Suárez added a goal and three assists and Inter Miami beat the Houston Dynamo 4-1 on Sunday night.

After a giveaway by the Dynamo, Suárez tapped a one-touch pass from the edge of the box to Segovia for a first-touch finish from the right-center of the area that slipped inside the near post to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

Tadeo Allende, on the counter-attack, ran onto an arcing ball played ahead by Suárez and outraced three defenders to the the left-center of the area before he side-netted a rising left-foot shot inside the back post to give Miami (1-0-1) a 2-0 lead in the 37th minute.

Segovia, who subbed on in the 59th minute of Miami's 2-2 tie with New York City FC in the season opener and scored his first MLS goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time, scored from near the penalty spot to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Suárez cut back to evade a defender and outraced two more as he darted to the left-center of the box before he blasted a shot the deflected off goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell's hand into the net to give Miami a 4-0 lead in the 79th minute.

Nico Lodeiro, who signed with Houston (0-2-0) last month, scored his first goal for the club in the 85th.

Miami's Lionel Messi (rest) did not make the trip. The Dynamo gave complimentary tickets for a future Houston match to fans in attendance on Saturday.

Messi recorded an assist in the season opener to became the fastest player in MLS history (26 games) to reach 40 career goal contributions in MLS regular season action (21 goals, 19 assists).

Miami had lost three in a row against the Dynamo.