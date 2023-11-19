How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago in Leg 2 of Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals

Well, there's not much work the U.S. men's national team needs to do on Monday.

The USMNT topped Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals on Thursday, making Leg 2 a far easier task.

Trinidad and Tobago went down to 10 men in the 37th minute after Noah Powder's red card, but the U.S. didn't find the back of the net until minute 82. Once Ricardo Pepi scored, the floodgates opened with Antonee Robinson's screamer in the 86th and Gio Reyna's effort in the 89th.

All the U.S. needs to do now is not lose 4-0 without scoring to move on to the semifinals.

Here's what to know about Leg 2 between the USMNT and Trinidad and Tobago:

When is USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago Leg 2?

Leg 2 between the two nations is set for Monday, Nov. 20.

What time is the USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago Leg 2 game?

Kickoff from Hasely Crawford Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago is set for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago Leg 2 on TV

TNT will broadcast Leg 1 in English while Telemundo and Univision will carry the Spanish-language broadcast.

How to live stream the USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago Leg 2 game

Max will stream the game in English. Peacock will stream the game in Spanish. FDP Radio will also have the game in Spanish.

5 USMNT players to watch in Leg 2 vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are not in the squad, but the U.S. will now be without Weston McKennie after he suffered an injury in Leg 1. These five players -- Reyna, Robinson and Matt Turner were among the names in Leg 1 -- will be one to watch:

F Ricardo Pepi: Folarin Balogun got the start in Leg 1, but the wing service in Malik Tillman and Kevin Paredes was underwhelming. Pepi broke the deadlock with a poacher's finish, and he'd deserve the starting nod to build off that with smaller stakes.

M Luca de la Torre: With McKennie out, along with Johnny Cardoso leaving camp early with an injury, another midfielder will need to step up next to Yunus Musah in Gregg Berhalter's double pivot. Luca de la Torre may get the nod given his left foot makes him a natural fit. If not, Lennard Maloney could be in for his second cap.

GK Matt Turner: As mentioned with Turner last time, as long as the U.S. kept a clean sheet it would be in for a win. Turner's job was made easier after the Soca Warriors' red card, with the team logging just one shot -- not on target -- and 24% possession. The Soca Warriors will need to be more aggressive to have a chance, so Turner will need to be on it.

M Yunus Musah: Musah is the sole midfielder left of the McKennie and Tyler Adams trio. With Reyna playing more as a No. 10, Musah will have to display solid composure and leadership to control the game as a No. 6, regardless of who his midfield partner is.

F Alex Zendejas: With Tillman and Parades both playing out of position in Leg 1, it might be worth Berhalter giving Zendejas the start at right wing. His left foot would provide much-needed balance on the right flank and potentially provide better service to Pepi or Balogun at striker.