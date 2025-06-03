DePaul soccer player dies ‘unexpectedly' on school campus at age 20

A DePaul soccer player died unexpectedly after being found unresponsive in a school residence hall Monday.

Twenty-year-old Chase Stegall, a "cherished" student-athlete who played for the university's men's soccer team, "passed away unexpectedly" on the school's Lincoln Park campus, school officials announced.

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend," Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy and Head Men's Soccer Coach Mark Plotkin said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase's family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University."

Chicago police said they were called around 8:30 a.m. Monday to the 2300 block of North Kenmore Avenue, where a 20-year-old was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were conducting a death investigation and autopsy results were pending.

In a letter to students, DePaul President Robert Manuel said Stegall, a marketing and communications major at the university, died unexpectedly, but did not provide details on what happened.

"Chase was known for his warmth, strength of character, and vibrant presence – qualities that touched the lives of many both on and off the field. His loss is deeply felt by his teammates, coaches, classmates, faculty, staff, and all who knew him," Manuel said in the letter. "We extend our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathies to Chase’s family, friends, and loved ones."

The men's soccer team wrote on social media it is "devastated by the loss."

The university has offered counseling services to those impacted.

"Moments like this remind us how fragile life is – and how essential it is to lean on one another. The sorrow of losing a fellow student and friend can feel overwhelming. If you are struggling, please know that you are not alone," Manuel said.

Stegall was the son of Milton Stegall, a former NFL player with the Cincinnati Bengals who went on to play in the Canadian Football League for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"It is difficult to imagine a more devastating tragedy than the loss of a son or daughter," CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a statement. "The hearts of everyone in the CFL, and our legion of fans, go out to our dear friend Milt Stegall and the entire Stegall family upon news of the sudden passing of his son Chase Stegall. A soccer player at DePaul University in Chicago, Chase is already being remembered as a gifted athlete, a kind-hearted friend and someone who had a positive effect on all who knew him - qualities synonymous with the Stegall name here in Canada."

Wade Miller, the president and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, said the loss is being "felt deeply across our entire Blue Bombers family."

"We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Chase Stegall, beloved son of Blue Bombers legend Milt Stegall," Miller wrote.

DePaul University said details on a memorial service were expected to be announced in the near future and called for privacy for the Stegall family during this time.

"We will hold Chase’s memory close, and details will be made available at a later time regarding celebration of life services," Manuel said in his letter. "In these most difficult moments, we encourage you to care for yourselves and each other. Whether it’s through conversation, a shared memory, or a moment of silence, let us hold space for both grief and healing as a community."

