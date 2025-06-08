Club World Cup has faced pushback in Europe but FIFA is banking on its big bet

The Club World Cup. A bold new era for the world’s most popular sport — or a major inconvenience, shoe-horned into a soccer calendar that is already at saturation point?

FIFA's newly expanded tournament kicks off June 14 in Miami against the backdrop of legal challenges in Europe, strike threats and repeated concerns over players' mental and physical welfare due to the increased number of games.

There has been no shortage of pushback from Europe since the bumper new addition to soccer's landscape was announced in December 2023. Voices of dissent from the continent that will be sending the most teams to the tournament have continued virtually right up to its big launch.

“We want to protect football,” David Terrier, president of players' union FIFPRO Europe, said. “It’s a big problem and it’s not just about the workload. The question is about the governance because the calendar is a consequence of the governance of football.”

FIFA’s big bet

That sentiment is not shared universally. In many other parts of the world, there is a buzz of anticipation among fans about the opportunity of going up against the giants like Real Madrid in the biggest ever global tournament for clubs.

The biggest sales of tickets outside of the United States have come from Brazil, Argentina, Mexico.

The brainchild of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, soccer's world governing body is banking on its tournament rivaling the Champions League and Premier League in terms of status, wealth and popularity — describing it as its “prime club competition.”

Featuring 32 teams — expanded from seven — and staged in the U.S. through June and July, it will be played on a four-yearly basis. It means many top players face the prospect of offseason tournaments in three out of every four years going forward, with the Club World Cup sandwiched between the men's World Cup for national teams, the European Championship and Copa America.

European doubts

The lack of enthusiasm in Europe was striking when the new format was announced.

“I am not against new competitions, I am against the lack of time to recover year by year,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Jürgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager and now head of global soccer for Red Bull, called it "useless" as recently as January.

“It means you have no summer break,” he said. "Who wins the tournament, wow, is the poorest winner ever because you have to play through the whole summer.”

A legal complaint by FIFPRO Europe and the association of European Leagues fed into a general sense of negativity from the continent.

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish league, called for the Club World Cup to be withdrawn.

Last year there were doubts whether Real Madrid — the most famous franchise in soccer — would even accept its invitation to play after then-coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly suggested the record 15-time European champion would boycott over appearance money. Madrid soon confirmed it would be involved after all.

Clubs are taking it seriously

Despite the criticism, the tournament is backed by the European Club Association, which represents the majority of its top teams. And those participating are not taking it lightly.

Europe will be represented by some of the biggest clubs like Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain. Superstars including Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Erling Haaland are expected to play.

Madrid has signed Trent Alexander-Arnold early to ensure he is available. Also, midfielder Jude Bellingham will reportedly delay a shoulder operation in order to play.

While City forward Phil Foden said he and his teammates were “mentally drained” after a troubled season when the once-dominant Premier League club ended up trophyless, he did not doubt its determination to win the Club World Cup.

“Some clubs will take it more seriously than others, but I know City and the club we are. We’ll definitely take it seriously,” he said.

PSG coach Luis Enrique was also enthusiastic.

“I think it is an incredible competition. Maybe not now in its first edition, but it will become an incredibly important competition to win,” he said.

The potential for the winner to take home $125 million from a total prize pot of $1 billion has also likely helped fuel interest from clubs participating.

Lack of communication

Europe’s leagues and players’ union say it was a lack of talks that put them on a collision course with FIFA over the tournament.

Both of those bodies want to be consulted about new competitions being added to the calendar and that was the basis of their case with the European Commission, said Mathieu Moreuil, vice president of European Leagues.

“I mean we sent in letters, we tried to engage, there was no real consultations through any kind of committees or anything,” he said.

Moreuil spoke at a briefing held in Munich ahead of the Champions League final last month, which The Associated Press attended. It was evidence of the intention to continue to apply pressure to FIFA even in the final weeks before the Club World Cup kicks off.

“FIFA is the one dealing with world football and is the governing body and they should take care of the game,” Moreuil said.

FIFA didn’t reply to requests for comment.

Big expectations

Coaches and players in Latin America have not complained about having to play more matches.

In Argentina there is huge expectation. According to FIFA, Boca Juniors was the first team to sell out tickets for its three group stage matches, likely helped by two games in Miami, where there is a large Argentine community.

“I’m going to the Club World Cup with the highest expectations," said new Boca head coach Miguel Ángel Russo. "I dream big.”

Latin American teams have also been active in the transfer market, making marquee signings in preparation.

Former Madrid captain Sergio Ramos joined Mexican team Monterrey. In Argentina, River Plate signed seven new players and Brazilian club Palmeiras paid 18 million euros ($20 million) for striker Paulinho.

Wider reception

In the host nation, there were joyous scenes when LAFC secured the last place in the tournament after a playoff victory against Club America of Mexico last month. It will join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders representing the U.S.

In Japan thousands of fans unfurled a huge flag saying “Grab the World Cup” ahead of Urawa Reds' last domestic game before heading to the U.S.

For South Korea, represented by Ulsan HD, it is a case of national pride to take part.

“This is not just the journey of one club, but a message that the entire K-League sends to the world,” said local news outlet Asia Today.

For Saudi Arabia, the Club World Cup is the chance to show the rapid growth of its Pro League following the oil-rich kingdom's drive to become a major player in soccer, which has included luring Cristiano Ronaldo and winning the right to host the 2034 World Cup.

It will be represented by its most successful team, Al-Hilal, which failed in an attempt to sign Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Former MLS player Bradley Wright-Phillips says the U.S. is not going to win the World Cup but explains how the MLS can still build off the momentum of the 2026 tournament to win big on the global stage.

___

AP reporters Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo, Debora Rey in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and John Duerden in Seoul, South Korea, contributed.