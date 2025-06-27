Club World Cup knockout round bracket: Schedule, how to watch, more

Just 16 teams remain in the 2025 Club World Cup.

With the group stage in the books, many of the competition's standouts have advanced, but there were some surprises.

In Group A, Portuguese giant FC Porto finished third and couldn't advance. The reason? They lost to Inter Miami after yet another one of Lionel Messi's elegant free kicks found the back of the net. Miami, the lone MLS team alive, finished second in the group behind Brazilian club Palmeiras.

Then in Group B, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid finished third, level on six points apiece with first-place PSG and second-place Botafogo. But Brazilian side Botafogo just edged Atletico on goal differential, making it an intriguing set of developments.

Elsewhere, Manchester City cruised in Group G while German giants Bayern Munich and Premier League side Chelsea had to settle for second place in their respective pools. All four Brazilian teams in the tournament -- Palmeiras, Botafogo, Flamengo and Fluminense -- advanced to the round of 16.

So, what is the Club World Cup knockout schedule and where will games be available to watch? Here's all that and more:

What is the Club World Cup knockout-round schedule?

Here's a breakdown of the knockout schedule by each round:

Round of 16:

Saturday, June 28

Match 49: Palmeiras vs. Botafogo, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT (Philadelphia)

Match 50: Chelsea vs. Benfica, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT (Charlotte)

Sunday, June 29

Match 51: PSG vs. Inter Miami, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. ET (Atlanta)

Match 52: Bayern Munich vs. Flamengo, 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT (Miami)

Monday, June 30

Match 53: Inter Milan vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT (Charlotte)

Match 54: Manchester City vs. Al Hilal, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT (Orlando)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 55: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT (Miami)

Match 56: Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT (Atlanta)

Quarterfinals:

Friday, July 4

Match 57: PSG or Inter Miami vs. Bayern Munich or Flamengo, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT (Orlando)

Match 58: Palmeiras or Botafogo vs. Chelsea vs. Benfica, 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT (Philadelphia)

Saturday, July 5

Match 59: Inter Milan or Fluminense vs. Man City or Al Hilal, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT (Atlanta)

Match 60: Real Madrid/Juventus vs. Borussia Dortmund/Monterrey, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT (NY/NJ)

Semifinals:

Tuesday, July 8

Match 61: Winners of QF1 vs. Winners of QF2, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT (NY/NJ)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 62: Winners of QF3 vs. Winners of QF4, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT (NY/NJ)

How to watch Club World Cup knockout games

All Club World Cup knockout games will be available to watch on TV and online on DAZN for free, which is the exclusive broadcast partner of the tournament.

When is the Club World Cup final?

The final is set for Sunday, July 13.

Where is the Club World Cup final?

MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey is the venue for the final, one year before it hosts the 2026 World Cup final.

