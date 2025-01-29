Champions League standings: Top 8, playoff teams confirmed

The first ever Champions League league phase is in the books.

After eight league games instead of six group-stage matches round-robin style, the top eight teams have been confirmed, teams placed No. 9 through 24 will enter the playoff stage and teams No. 25 through 36 were eliminated.

Leading the table is English Premier League side Liverpool, which won seven games and lost the league finale after resting multiple key players. La Liga side Barcelona and fellow English club Arsenal also finished in the top three.

The reigning champions Real Madrid had to settle for a playoff place after some struggles, while German giant Bayern Munich also didn't make the top eight. Manchester City barely sneaked through after a win in the finale.

So, which teams advanced automatically to the round of 16 while others will duke it out for the last eight spots? Here's what to know:

2025 Champions League top 8 teams

The top eight teams in the Champions League were rewarded with an instant qualification to the round of 16, so they will not play the extra two playoff games. Here are those teams in order of the standings:

Liverpool

Barcelona

Arsenal

Inter

Atletico Madrid

Leverkusen

Lille LOSC

Aston Villa

2025 Champions League playoff teams

Teams No. 9 through No. 24 will face off in a two-legged playoff for a chance to make the round of 16. The draw is slated for Friday.

No. 9 Atalanta

No. 10 Dortmund

No. 11 Real Madrid

No. 12 Bayern Munich

No. 13 AC Milan

No. 14 PSV

No. 15 Paris Saint-Germain

No. 16 Benfica

No. 17 Monaco

No. 18 Brest

No. 19 Feyenoord

No. 20 Juventus

No. 21 Celtic

No. 22 Manchester City

No. 23 Sporting CP

No. 24 Club Brugge

2025 Champions League eliminated teams

The teams ranked No. 25 to No. 36 were eliminated and will not enter the Europa League. Here are those teams in order of the table:

Dinamo Zagreb

Stuttgart

Shakhtar Donetsk

Bologna

Crvena zvezda

Sturm Graz

Sparta Praha

RB Leipzig

Girona

Salzburg

Slovan Bratislava

Young Boys

When are the Champions League playoff games?

Once the draw is complete, the two-legged playoff games will be held on February 11 and 12 and February 18 and 19.

When is the Champions League round of 16 draw?

Once the playoffs are settled, the round of 16 draw will be set for Friday, Feb. 21, with the games to be played in early March. There is no country protection in the round of 16 unlike previous seasons, so two English clubs could meet sooner than the quarterfinals.