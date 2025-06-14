NWSL

2025 NWSL championship game will be held in San Jose's PayPal Park

The NWSL playoffs start Nov. 7.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

PayPal Park in San Jose, California, will host the National Women's Soccer League championship game on Nov. 22.

PayPal Park is the home of the NWSL's Bay FC as well as the Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes. The 18,800-seat stadium, opened in 2015, has hosted U.S. national team matches. The U.S. men’s team will play Trinidad and Tobago in its opening CONCACAF Gold Cup match at the stadium on Sunday.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The NWSL Championship, which has been held at a predetermined location since 2015, will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, the NWSL said in its announcement Friday.

MORE NWSL COVERAGE

NWSL Apr 25

NWSL submits request for lower-tier women's league to develop players

Boston Mar 26

Boston NWSL team announces new name. Here's why they chose it

NWSL Mar 18

Expansion Denver NWSL team unveils plans for new women's soccer stadium

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“This community’s passion for the game, combined with the excitement surrounding one of our newest teams in Bay FC, makes it the perfect setting to celebrate the league’s top talent and crown our next champion," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement.

Bay FC, founded by former U.S. national team players Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner, joined the league last season.

The NWSL playoffs start Nov. 7.

Irene Klepp, one of the many women behind fútbol, shares how her early experiences as an NFL cheerleader and Disneyland employee helped prepare her for her current role as as a CFO of the LA Sports and Entertainment Commission—where she’s now helping bring the World Cup to Los Angeles.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NWSLSoccer
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us